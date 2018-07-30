Patricia F. Gleason of Cutchogue died July 30 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 73.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m., at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck. The Rev. Roger Joslin will officiate.

Interment will follow at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing.

Memorial donations may be sent to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

