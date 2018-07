Joseph B. Sieczka of Mattituck died July 29 at his home. He was 79 years old.

Memorial visiting hours will be held Friday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

Interment will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

