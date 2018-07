Elaine M. Latham of Peconic died July 30, at Sunrise Senior Living in East Setauket. She was 88 years old.

Interment will take place Friday, Aug. 3, at 12 noon at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, nfawl.org.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

