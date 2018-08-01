‘Sam’s Celebration’ to be held this month for 7-year-old who beat cancer

Greenport’s 5th Street Beach and park will be the site for “Sam’s Celebration” Aug. 20.

Sam is 7-year-old Sam Duffy of Southold, and formerly of Greenport, who just successfully completed 3 1/2 years of treatment for leukemia, according to his mother, Holly Lanzetta.

She was given permission to hold the party at last Thursday’s Greenport Village board meeting.

“It was kind of a big deal,” Ms. Lanzetta said of her son beating cancer. “We would like to celebrate. There’s so many members of this community that have come out and helped.

“It’s important to me that this is a community event and we want to celebrate by having a Pot Luck celebration to bring awareness to the good things and also things that need more attention.”

She said September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“I just want to have a party, that’s the bottom line,” she said.

The public assembly permit application for the event was submitted by Trustee Doug Roberts on behalf of his business, Educational Solutions Consulting. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m., according to the resolution.

Photo caption: Sam Duffy with his mother Holly Lanzetta at last Thursday’s Greenport Village Board meeting. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

[email protected]

Comments

comments