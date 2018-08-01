Landscaper suffers head injury after pickup crashes into parked truck

An accident on North Bayview Road around noon today sent two people to local hospitals, Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said.

A pickup truck was traveling on North Bayview Road when the driver “misjudged it” and hit a landscape truck with an attached trailer parked on the side of the road, Chief Flatley said. The impact of the crash caused the trailer, which carried lawnmowers and other tools, to unhitch from the truck, he said.

An employee was reportedly at the back of the trailer closing the gates when the trailer became disconnected and suffered a head injury. Initially, first responders thought the injury was more serious and called a medevac to the nearby Southold Fire Department substation, but due to the weather conditions the helicopter was unable to fly, Chief Flatley said.

The employee was instead taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center with an injury that was not life threatening. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital and treated for burns on his arm from the airbag deployment, officials said.

No charges were likely, the chief said.

Photo credit: Nicole Smith

