Sophie R. Fink of Aquebogue died at home July 31. She was 98 years old.

The son of Annie (Chwoliboga) and Joseph Swotkewicz, she was born in Laurel on Nov. 24, 1919.

Family members said the former owner and operator of Fink’s farm stand in Wading River loved talking to her customers and giving away apples. She also loved animals and making jams and jellies.

Predeceased by her son Thomas in 1983 and her husband Edward in 1984, she is survived by her children, Sophie Stapon and Donald, both of Jamesport, Dolores Kreitsek of Mattituck, and Edward of Florida; 18 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 2, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, with interment at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Donations may be sent to 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Rd., P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, eeh.org.

Comments

comments