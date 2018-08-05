Town seeks grant funds to help water conservation initiatives

On behalf of the Water Conservation Committee, Town Board member and liaison Bob Ghosio said at Tuesday’s work session that the town would seek grant funding to help implement several conservation initiatives.

During a work session July 17, committee chair Glynis Berry presented a study on water usage in Southold Town and urged the town to “lead by example” when it comes to saving water. At that meeting, Supervisor Scott Russell asked if there were any grant opportunities that could help the town be more water-wise. A deadline is nearing of Aug. 13 for a $20,000 Long Island Community Foundation grant, Ms. Berry said.

Mr. Russell asked her to identify specific projects and prepare cost estimates to make applying for the grant easier.

Mr. Ghosio presented several projects that would be included in the grant application, including community outreach, planting a rain garden, metering wells on town properties and installing smart sensors to existing town irrigation systems. Ms. Berry said these projects were identified since they would all be on town property.

“We wanted to get [the town] to do it first. We want [water conservation] to be visible and educational,” Ms. Berry said, encouraging people to conserve water.

The project cost estimate came in at $66,750, Mr. Ghosio said, and the town wrote a letter of support to commit both funds and in kind services to the projects if the grant is awarded.

“I believe it’s important for the town to take the lead in our water conservation efforts,” Mr. Ghosio said.

