Blotter: Mattituck arrested for stealing liquor from a store in Cutchogue

Jamie Winkelman, 33, of Mattituck, was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor, around 2:30 p.m. Monday, after he was seen stealing liquor from a store in Cutchogue, police said.

• Kyle VanDuzer, 33, of Southold, was arrested for seventh degree criminal possession and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Monday around 9:10 p.m., according to Southold Town police. He was pulled over heading eastbound on Route 25 in Cutchogue, and was found to have a revoked license. An officer found heroin, 26 hypodermic needles and an open container of alcohol in his car as well, police said.

• A Greenport woman was arrested in Mitchell Park around 5 p.m. Monday, police said. She was found intoxicated with her pants down to her knees and on backwards, exposing her underpants and private areas, according to Southold Town police.

• A 69-year-old woman from Ledyard, Conn., was arrested Saturday at Claudio’s Clam Bar after she struck a police officer in the forehead with an open hand, a violation, according to Southold Town police.

• A Greenport woman reported two suspects stealing from her store in Greenport Village last Thursday around 2:16 p.m., police said. The woman said one suspect put on two belts and left without paying, valued at $120, and the other took a pair of sunglasses that cost $40, the report states.

• A Mattituck woman reported someone destroyed her mailbox with an explosive last Thursday around 2:20 p.m., police said.

• A Shelter Island man reported a man acting irrationally on the North Ferry who appeared to be under the influence of drugs around 9:17 p.m. Saturday, police said. The man was from Huntington Station and was found to be in possession of three unidentifiable white pills, three glass pipes, three glass bowls, a bottle of ammonia and butane fuel, police said. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

