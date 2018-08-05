Mattituck-Cutchogue named one of the top 100 districts in New York

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District is celebrating a huge accomplishment — being named one of New York State’s top 100 school districts.

Mattituck-Cutchogue, which ranked 55th, was the only North Fork School to make the cut. Niche, the organization that created the list, ranked 675 school districts in the state.

“As a school district and a community, we take great pride in being recognized among the top 100 school districts in New York State,” Superintendent Jill Gierasch said. “Providing a quality well-rounded education for all students in a learning environment that supports our high standards for success and fosters lifelong learning has always been our top priority.”

Niche is an organization that researches and ranks colleges, schools, neighborhoods and companies. It looks at data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as test scores, college data and ratings collected from Niche users when ranking school districts.

The best school district on Long Island is the Jericho School District, according to the rankings. It was also ranked the number one district in the country.

Forty three Long Island districts made the 100 rankings and nine of those were among the top 100 in the nation. Mattituck was named 319th out of 10,758 schools nationwide.

Mattituck-Cutchogue received an A+ overall rating, scoring either an A-, A or A+ in eight of 10 categories — sports, academics, teachers, administration, college prep, clubs and activities, health and safety, and resources and facilities.

It garnered a B for its food and it’s lowest score, a C+, for diversity.

The district was ranked eighth in Suffolk County. It was named 43rd best place to teach came in 45th out of 689 districts with the best teachers in New York.

“We thank our Board of Education for their tireless efforts and support, our administrators and staff for their professionalism and dedication, our parents for their commitment and involvement and our community for their ongoing support of our district goals,” Ms. Gierasch continued. “We will continue to build on the success we have achieved as we move forward into the 2018-19 school year.”

The next closest ranked North Fork schools were Shoreham-Wading River and Southold, which both received an A-. SWR placed 157th in the state with Southold close behind at 176th.

