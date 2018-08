Abbe Clark and Robert Hamilton, both graduates of Southold High School, are happy to announce their engagement.

Abbe, daughter of Elizabeth Fernandez of Southold and Scott Clark of Greenport, is earning her Ph.D. in biological and biomedical sciences at Harvard University.

Robert, son of Michele and Robert Hamilton, is managing consultant for Watson Advertising at IBM.

A November 2018 wedding is planned.

