Former Orient resident Gregory D. Luce, age 59, transitioned to heaven peacefully at home in Auburndale Fla. on July 26, 2018 under hospice care.

He was born May 8, 1959.

Greg is predeceased by his parents, Pete and Carole Luce of Orient. He was a devoted father and loving brother; he will be missed. He is survived by his brothers, Jeffery of Sarasota, Fla. and Daniel, of Vero Beach, Fla.; and his children, Sheldon and Chloe of Auburndale.

Greg was an avid fisherman who spent his younger years on the local waters, and later on in life became a commercial fisherman.

Services will be private.

His wishes were to bring his ashes to his favorite fishing spot Hallocks Bay.

This is a paid notice.

