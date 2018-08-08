Let’s Look Back: This week in North Fork History

Aug. 7, 1968

As a Republican newspaper for over 100 years, The Suffolk Weekly Times is proud that we can support a man of Richard Nixon’s experience and ability to head this nation, especially in this period of internal unrest, excessive federal spending, inflation, and the war in Vietnam.

Aug. 3, 1928

O.W. Case caught a 66-pound tarpon in the Sound off Arshamomaque. Tarpon are usually found to populate warmer coastal waters primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida, and the West Indies.

The fish was served to the guests at the Wyandank Hotel for supper by propietor Ansel V. Young, who purchased the large fish from Mr. Case.

August 5, 1993

Before long, wooden card catalogs will be a thing of the past at Floyd Memorial Library.

The Greenport library has joined a growing number of small libraries that have chosen to enter the computer age by automating their catalogue and circulation systems.

Aug. 3, 1978

Dr. Lee Koppelman, project director of the Nassau-Suffolk Regional Planning Board, explained and outlined the implementation of the 208 Waste Water Treatment Plan.

The plan mandates that all areas in the county must meet federal standards for drinking and swimming water by 1983.

Aug. 3, 1878

On Wednesday evening a number of our citizens met at the store of Mr. J. T. Gallup to make some arrangements to entertain the Atlantic Yacht Club after the Regatta on Aug. 8.

Mr. Evans Thornhill was called to the chair and Honorable Henry A. Reeves acted as secretary.

Messrs. William Z. King, John L. Terry and Walter A. Wells were appointed a committee to take the matter in charge.

Back by popular demand, “Let’s Look Back” was a long-time feature from The Suffolk Times. We’re bringing it back online every Wednesday. Check back next week for more stories from our archives.

