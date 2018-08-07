Ellen C. Young, 98, formerly of Greenport and Doylestown, Pa., died peacefully at her son’s home in Mattituck on Aug. 4.

Ellen was born Sept. 21, 1919, in Jamaica, N.Y., to Pauline (Eggeleston) and Harold Craft. She received a teaching degree from Columbia University in 1945.

Ellen married Fred Walter Young on Nov. 30, 1945. In 1950, they moved to Greenport, where Fred started Young’s Boat Yard and Marina, while Ellen taught third grade at Greenport School District until she retired in 1975. Upon retiring, Ellen and Fred moved to Doylestown, where Ellen enjoyed traveling and volunteering for Meals on Wheels for over 20 years.

Predeceased by her husband in 2000 and her sister, Elisabeth Craft, in 2010, Ellen is survived by her sons, Fred, of Mattituck, and Kim, of Ellicott City, Md. Ellen is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 15, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

