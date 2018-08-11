Southold Blotter: Beehive stolen from Custer Observatory

Southold Town police responded to a report of an intoxicated male urinating in the flower beds of a parking lot in Cutchogue on Saturday around 4:24 p.m., and the officer transported him to Mattituck, where he was trying to go, police said.

• A New Suffolk man said that multiple items were stolen off his front porch sometime in the last month, including a weed wacker, a kerosene heater and an air compressor, police said. The items valued about $250.

• A Southold woman reported a burglary at her residence on Saturday around 5 a.m., in which she believes her ex-boyfriend gained entry to her home by removing an air conditioner from the window, police said. She said he took an undisclosed amount of money and a pack of cigarettes before fleeing through a field behind her house, the report states.

• A beekeeper at the Custer Observatory called police on Friday when he realized someone stole a beehive with honey bees in it, valued at $200, according to Southold Town Police.

• A propane tank exploded at a Greenport man’s home last Tuesday around 6:45 p.m., causing damage to his fence and above-ground pool. Further investigation revealed there had been a leak in the gas line and it was ignited by an unknown source, causing an explosion, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

