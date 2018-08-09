Real Estate Transfers: August 9, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 11-17, 2018.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Conklin Jr, W to JRE and C LLC, 43 Zion St (600-85-3-58.1), (R), $35,619
• Cove Place LLC to 15 Bay Avenue LLC, 15 Bay Ave (600-87-1-46), (C), $2,785,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Colombo, K & Lourenso, K to Zoumas, Ioannis, 2800 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-7-26.2), (V), $220,000
• Wallach, P & B to 933 New Suffolk Road Owner, 933 New Suffolk Rd (1000-102-6-24), (R), $2,025,000
• Keller, T Trust to Argo, Erin, 1300 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-9-4.1), (R), $982,000
• Bennardo, R to Baker, Leigh, 3340 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-11-11.1), (R), $745,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Frizzi, R Trust to Catania, Gary, 680 Rabbit Ln (1000-31-18-15), (R), $765,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Kinsolving, A B Trust to Getz, Robert, Off East End Rd (1000-3-8-3), (V), $325,000
• Kimsolving, A B Trust to Chocomount Beach LLC, Off East End Rd (1000-3-8-4), (R), $1,025,000
• Keenan, W & S to Dwinell, IV, James, 4919 Equestrian Ave (1000-9-9-16), (R), $2,093,340
GREENPORT (11944)
• Herman, R to Porco, Josephine, 340 Sound Rd (1000-35-1-17), (R), $540,000
• 48 Front Street LLC to 48 Front Street Property, 48 Front St (1001-4-10-32), (C), $2,250,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• McNamara, C to Vocelka, Carol, 278 Washington Ave (600-68-4-4), (V), $167,500
• Wilkinson, A Trust to Smith, Robert, 77 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.6), (R), $515,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Cordy, S & J to Knoedler, Edward, 1575 Laurel Trail (1000-125-4-24.3), (V), $260,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Krupski Family LLC #11 to North Side Main Road LLC, 1355 Mill Rd (1000-100-3-12), (V), $1,650,000
• Malcomson, K to Campos, Jorge, 1425 New Suffolk Ave (1000-114-11-28), (R), $495,000
• Robertson, J & A to Schnaufer, John, 1300 Marlene Ln (1000-144-2-37), (R), $715,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Foster, T & Seiver, D to Kaffaga, Mark, 585 Orchard St (1000-25-2-14.1), (R), $367,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Zilnicki, W & S to Falconer, Edward, 7 Windy Acres (600-9-1-8.6), (R), $541,000
• White, T to 40 Oakland Dr., LLC, 40 Oakland Dr N (600-65-2-11), (R), $205,000
• Levin, A & J to Zukowski, James, 26 Purple Row, #2204 (600-82.5-1-28), (C), $475,000
• Reiley, J & S to Stawinski, Allan, 1204 Roanoke Ave (600-102-4-8), (R), $341,000
• Jerdar Properties LLP to Boot Capital LLC, 69 Philip St (600-106-1-19), (R), $180,000
• Hull, D & K to Buganza, Melissa, 123 Duryea St (600-107-1-59.1), (R), $330,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Clark, R to Kestler, Francis, 17 Crescent Way (700-1-1-72), (R), $940,000
• Westmoreland Properts to Costa, Anthony, 16 Westmoreland Dr (700-18-1-18), (R), $1,715,000
• Andrew, R & T to First SMPD LLC, 9 Margaret’s Dr (700-18-2-67), (V), $398,000
• Gentile, D & Navarro, K to Palmiotto, James, 7 Willow Pond Ln (700-19-2-110), (R), $725,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Sucic, N to Kraus, Kenneth, 2615 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-7-3), (R), $405,000
• Colonial Village Mngmt to Second-Half Productions, 400 Boisseau Ave (1000-63-3-27.2), (V), $125,000
• 675 Hill Rd LLC to Rigas, George, 675 Hill Rd (1000-70-4-28), (R), $2,100,000
• Hagerman, M Trust to Wienclaw, Theodore, 735 Park Way (1000-70-11-14), (R), $450,000
• Diller, J by Executor to Piscioneri, Robert, 21865 Soundview Ave (1000-135-1-9), (R), $84,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Fannie Mae to Kinnier, Kristi, 22 Breezy Point Rd (600-33-6-29), (R), $251,000
• Zoumas, I to Ghosio, Christopher, North Country Rd (600-57-2-7.3), (R), $471,500
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)