Threes Brewing won’t be coming to Cutchogue

About a year and a half after the Threes Brewing site plan was approved by the Southold Town Planning Board, property owner Jim Miller informed the board Monday that the brewery would not inhabit the Cutchogue space.

The Brooklyn-based brewery was intending to lease the property at 12820 Oregon Road in Cutchogue, on the corner of Cox Lane, for production purposes only. A tasting room is not permitted on this site in the Light Industrial Zoning District. Mr. Miller said the company was no longer able to lease the space after undergoing changes in its company.

The 6,500 square-foot steel building was constructed as a beer production facility and is now complete, so Mr. Miller said he is currently looking for interested people to lease the space. There are 21 parking stalls on the property that is just shy of an acre, with office and storage space as well.

“We’ve had several inquiries but certainly everyone who has inquired wants a tasting room, and that is a no,” Mr. Miller said. “That’s a negative part of the building, but the rest of the building is completely finished and ready for a tennant.”

At a public hearing in 2016, residents were concerned that this facility would someday become open to the public as a tasting room or retail space and would create traffic on Oregon Road.

He added that the building was designed specifically for a brewery, and is geothermally heated and cooled.

“It’s a unique building, and it’s exceptionally high inside to accommodate the brewery equipment, being geothermal there is no condensation in the building,” Mr. Miller.

Once the applicant submits an updated plan to include three pole light fixtures that were not originally on the plan, and once the applicant finishes the approved landscaping plans, a Certificate of Occupancy will be granted.

[email protected]

Photo caption: A can of Threes Brewing Vliet. (Lenn Thompson, file photo)

