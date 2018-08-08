Peter J. Rackett of Medford, formerly of East Marion, died Aug. 8. He was 78 years old.

The son of Charles and Adele (Stankus), he was born in Greenport on Dec. 24, 1939. He graduated from Greenport High School in 1957 and from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point in 1961.

He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a district manager for Verizon, as well as for the USMMA Alumni Association.

Family members said he was an avid runner and biker, and ran biathalons.

He is survived by his sister Rebecca Becker, of Calverton.

Cremation will be private. There will be a memorial service held at a later date at King’s Point Merchant Marine Academy.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

