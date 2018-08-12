Capital bond project planned for sidewalk repairs on Fishers Island

At an upcoming board meeting, Southold Town officials are expected to approve a $620,000 capital bond dedicated for sidewalk repairs and installations on Fishers Island.

Mr. Russell said the Town Board had authorized a $500,000 bond last year, intending to use half for sidewalks and half for stormwater drainage projects on the island.

“Particularly on Fishers Island, we do not get a lot done for $250,000,” Mr. Russell said during last Wednesday’s meeting. “Plus when we do it in smaller bites like that, the costs go up because of logistics and all those other mobilization costs.”

This project, he said, would begin this fall and phase one would include area immediately near the ferry and Fishers Island School and down Whistler Avenue.

‘Neighborhoood Aide’

The Town Board approved a resolution Wednesday to create a part-time position of “neighborhood aide,” to be paid $27.47 per hour.

According to Mr. Russell, the neighborhood aide would serve as a liaison between Fishers Island and the Town of Southold.

“The role of that person will interface with the town and with other governmental agencies on behalf of Fishers Island,” he said. “It’s to ensure that we have regular communication and someone who can serve as a facilitator between the agencies and the things that the Fishers Island community might need on a regular basis.”

Mr. O’Neil, on behalf of the Island Community Board, thinks the position is a good idea.

“[The liaison] is going to be a huge help in all of this so we can continue to strategize our communication with the town,” he said.

