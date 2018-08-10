Police investigating armed home invasion in Greenport

Three armed suspects wearing masks broke into a Greenport home in an early morning home invasion, according to Southold Town police.

Police cordoned off a portion of Center Street in front of the home Friday morning and officers were stationed outside. The home, at 225 Center St., is at the corner of Third Street.

Members of the Suffolk County Crime Lab and the Suffolk County ID Section were on scene to investigate in what was described as the early stages of an active investigation. The armed invasion occurred shortly before 5 a.m., police said.

Southold police at the scene declined comment and a press release did not include additional details.

Suffolk police deferred comment to Southold.

Neighbors outside the home Friday morning said they were unsure what had happened.

The Center Street home is located just around the block from the Second Street house where a Greenport woman was killed last year.

Photo caption: The home at the corner of Center Street and Third Street in Greenport was cordoned off Friday morning with crime scene tape. (Credit: Tara Smith)

[email protected]

