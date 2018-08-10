Obituaries

Robert H. Kiefer

08/10/2018
Robert H. Kiefer of Greenport, formerly of Shelter Island, died on Wednesday, Aug. 8. He was 84 years old.

Arrangements, incomplete at this time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

