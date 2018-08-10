Steven G. Foster of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Southold, died suddenly on July 7. He was 58 years old.

The son of Margaret (Green) and Barton, he was born in Greenport on May 17, 1960. He graduated from Merritt Island High School in 1978.

He married Nancy Huzsek in 1986. He worked for Suffolk County Department of Public Works for 19 years as a heavy equipment operator. Family members said he was a tree expert and loved being on the water fishing.

He is survived by his wife; his daughters, Krystal Ingelton and Emily, both of Cocoa; and three grandsons.

A celebration of his life was held July 22. Steven was cremated at Island Cremation in Merritt Island, Fla.

