Cops: Four people dive overboard moments before collision in Great Peconic Bay

A Mattituck man was arrested after driving a 29-foot boat straight into another vessel in Great Peconic Bay, forcing four people to dive overboard before the collision, according to Southold Town police.

Benjamin Blake Savercool, 20, was the operating the Hinckley boat with three other people aboard and crashed into a smaller vessel, running up its stern and damaging the windshield and bimini top, police said. The four people on the smaller boat, all between 23 and 24 years old, were hanging out on the center console when the saw the larger boat heading straight for them, police said. Realizing the boat was about to strike, they dove into the water.

No injuries were reported and the four people in the water were safely picked up.

Mr. Savercool told police he did not see the other vessel because his bow was up too high, police said. He was charged with misdemeanor reckless operation and various infractions, police said.

The incident took place in the water off Deephole Creek south of Mattituck shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said.

Mr. Savercool was operating the boat with two passengers from New York, ages 47 and 79, and another man from Chicago who is 48. The people in the smaller boat were from Brookville, Newburg, Islip Terrace and Bellmore, police said.

