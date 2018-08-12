Marc Sokol of Mattituck elected president of CAST

After Helen Finnigan retired earlier this year, Community Action Southold Town, Inc. (CAST) announced Thursday that Marc Sokol has been elected president.

Mr. Sokol, a 10 year North Fork resident, has been building, managing and investing in tech companies for over 40 years. Currently, he is a partner with Florida Funders and the co-founder and CEO of a technology startup, Commack Solutions.

He lives in Mattituck with his wife.

In 2013, Mr. Sokol first joined CAST as a volunteer and has served as a board member for five years. He also sits on the Mattituck Community Fund board and has worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Volunteering and being a board member has been an honor over the past five years,” Mr. Sokol said.

He plans on accelerating the growth of CAST to continue serving families in Southold Town, and is committed to helping the group expand programs and services to help neighbors in need.

In a press release, CAST executive director Cathy Demeroto said “Marc’s deep technology and business experience and personal commitment to the CAST mission make him the ideal candidate to serve as the next CAST board president.”

CAST has been serving low-income residents from Laurel to Orient Point and Fisher’s Island since 1965, helping meet basic needs of nutrition, clothing, energy, employment and education.

“We are thrilled to have Marc lead the CAST board as we take steps to enhance and expand our work to meet the needs in the community,” Ms. Demeroto said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments