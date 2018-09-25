Cops: Man arrested for smashing car windows in Greenport

A 39-year-old Rocky Point man was arrested Sunday night for breaking car windows in Greenport, according to Southold Town police.

A witness observed the male subject smash the windows of three vehicles on Third Street and one on Adams Street and notified police around 11:30 p.m., according to a police press release.

The man was located a short distance away from the scene and identified as Kyle Frisina.

He was arrested for felony criminal mischief and taken to police headquarters. During his processing, Mr. Frisina grabbed a hold of a computer mouse and broke the cord, resulting in an additional misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, Southold police said.

