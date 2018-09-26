Fishers Island Waste Management proposal to expand

The Fishers Island Waste Management District has submitted a site plan to Southold Town’s Planning Board for construction of a transfer station. The plan includes converting an existing garage on Whistler Avenue into a meeting space.

Also proposed are a 4,500-square-foot mixing building, a 2,400-square-foot maintenance building and a 600-square-foot shop building.

The intended site is 9.3-acre property in the Residential Low-Density zoning district, next to the Fishers Island School District and Fishers Island Community Center. The Fishers Island Airport and Fort Wright are on the southern border of the property.

The waste management district is not allowed to process more than 2,000 tons of material per year, but a planning staff report estimates that it currently handles less than half that amount annually.

Twelve parking stalls are proposed, as required by code. Two sheds of undisclosed dimensions will need to be relocated.

The project will be classified as an unlisted action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Two concrete pads of 1,300 square feet each are proposed for a wood grinder and a shredder to sit on.

Planning staff recommended that the applicants provide stormwater drainage calculations, parking calculations, lot coverage percentages, dimensions of the buildings to be relocated and more specific landscaping details.

The Fishers Island Waste Management District must also submit a photometric plan for all exterior lighting, exterior signage information and renderings and estimated truck trips in and out of the proposed facility.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The Southold Planning Board held a work session Monday. (Rachel Siford photo)

Comments

comments