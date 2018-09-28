Hearing set for proposed revision of the town’s rental permit law

A public hearing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 23, on a proposed revision of the town’s rental permit law.

The law would require owners of rental properties to obtain a permit, adhere to property maintenance guidelines and allow inspections of the property. Rental permit laws have brought crowds of concerned property owners to previous public hearings throughout the past year.

“At this point, it’s bare bones,” Ms. Doherty said. “I don’t think it’s evasive to the general public.”

She said the law is necessary to ensure that the town is able to follow up on complaints, because it is currently unable to inspect residential structures.

“We had plenty of public input, certainly at the public hearings,” Supervisor Scott Russell said. “A lot of issues were raised. All of those concerns, and I mean all of them, besides one or two unreasonable ones, have been addressed and this is as streamlined as you’re going to get. It’s as straightforward as you’re going to get.”

A copy of the proposed law should be available to view on the town’s website.

Ms. Doherty said people do not have to wait until the public hearing to ask her any questions.

