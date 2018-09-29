Editorial: Seeking nominations for People of the Year

There are few bigger thrills for us as a media organization than our annual People of the Year awards. The winners’ stories of community service, dedication and perseverance are always inspirational.

Choosing the recipients is a painstaking process. It takes several months to compile all the information on the winners and produce the mini-documentaries that we present at the formal awards ceremony in March. But it’s worth it every time when we see their genuine thanks and joy.

People of the Year is a tradition that dates back nearly three decades — one that has grown in the last five years. After the winners are announced, in the first issue of the new year, our video crew gets to work producing the videos that you see online after the ceremony.

As the calendar turns over to October, it’s time to start thinking about finding deserving candidates for this year’s awards. And once again, we’re asking the community for help in identifying nominees.

With their nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process.

In January, we’ll name an educator, businessperson, community leader, public servant, sports figure and overall person of the year. In addition, for the fifth year, we’ll honor someone working in the local food, wine, hospitality, entertainment or agricultural industry with our northforker of the year designation.

Last year’s winners represented a wide range of the community, including a successful restaurant owner, a high school soccer player who lost her mother to a long illness and a trailblazer for African-American women on the East End.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in their community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do goes largely unheralded. These are the folks we’re talking about. Do you know such a person? Tell us about them.

Nominations can be sent to content director Grant Parpan at P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Or you can email him at [email protected].

We will accept nominations through Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Tell us why the person or group you are nominating deserves recognition — and please be sure to include your phone number so we can follow up.

Photo caption: The winners from The Suffolk Times and Shelter Island Reporter: (from left) George Giannaris, Sarah Benjamin, William Price, Mindy Ryan, Eleanor Lingo, Christine Lewis and Grace Syron. (Credit: Madison Fender)

