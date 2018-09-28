Crash Friday closed portions of Main Road in Cutchogue

Two people were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center after a box truck rolled over on the Main Road in Cutchogue Friday afternoon.

Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley, who was on the scene, said a black Infiniti was heading east when it veered into other lane. A westbound truck swerved to avoid the car and overturned in front of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library around 1:45 p.m., he said.

The two drivers were taken to PBMC with minor injuries.

A dog and cat that were in the Infiniti were unharmed in the crash and taken to Southold animal shelter.

Main Road was closed between Alvahs Lane and New Suffolk road. The road is expected to open to eastbound traffic shortly, the chief said. The westbound will reopen around 3 p.m. after the box truck is moved, he said.

Photo caption: The box truck overturned by the library in Cutchogue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

