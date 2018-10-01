Town discusses 2019 Community Development Block Grants

Government liaison officer Denis Noncarrow told board members during Tuesday’s work session that he’s preparing to apply for 2019 Community Development Block Grants on behalf of the town.

He said he’s currently waiting for 2018 funds, amounting to $130,000, to be released to the town. Those funds will be used to repave the parking lot at the Southold Town Recreation Center and install new doors on the south side of the community center that comply with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We’re just little by little getting the ADA improvements done where we can,” Mr. Noncarrow said.

In addition, he said, Community Action Southold Town and Maureen’s Haven will each receive a grant of $5,000 from the 2018 funding.

For 2019, Mr. Noncarrow said, the town will request $230,000 in block grants from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. A public hearing will be held, also on Oct. 23, to gather input on how those funds, if awarded, should be applied.

The board passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing Southold to enter into an inter-municipal agreement with the Village of Greenport that enables the town to apply for HUD funding on behalf of the village. If the full amount they’ve asked for is granted, $100,000 will be used for projects in the village.

