Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 4, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 6-12, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Schandel, H & B to Carias & Llamas Milian, Noe & Denis, 65 Palane S (600-40-2-12.17), (R), $545,000

• Wild Family Trust to Latona, Michael & Amanda, 225 Baywood Dr (600-40-6-11), (R), $420,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Dalton, D by Referee to 2140 River Road LLC, 2140 River Rd (600-138-1-23.1), (R), $195,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Hermsted, W & M to W12600 LLC, 1650 W Creek Ave (1000-110-1-5), (R), $620,000

• Hansen, E by Executor to Naglieri, Anthony, 1000 Fleetwood Rd (1000-137-5-8), (V), $285,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Deutsche Bank Nat to Richardson Court LLC, 175 Oak Ave (900-145-1-55), (R), $201,075

• Kraskewicz, C to Guerrero, Miguel, 193 Maple Ave (900-145-3-40.1), (R), $280,900

GREENPORT (11944)

• Urban, P to Tasker Group LLC, 645 Tasker Ln (1000-33-4-25), (R), $460,000

• Menis, N Trust to Weingart, Jeffrey, 740 Willow Dr (1000-33-6-2), (R), $532,500

• Hayden, G & Trusts to Bayshore Road LLC, 3345 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-9), (R), $975,000

• Gundersen, P to McDermott, Meghan, 215 Bridge St (1001-2-2-10.2), (R), $422,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Pugliese, R & R to Disegni, Serge, 866 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-88-1-16.4), (R), $750,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Blados Jr, F by Referee to US Bank Trust NA, 1415 Village Ln (1000-107-11-5), (R), $583,325

• Abonado, C & N to Shipman, Jonathan, 2286 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-3-5.43), (V), $405,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Kren, P to Sands, David, 930 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-7-9), (V), $190,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Lafreniere, D by Referee to BEERP LLC, 75 Peconic Ln (1000-75-5-9), (C), $352,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Padavan, A to Chiofalo, Arlene, 14 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-14), (R), $410,000

• Vitrano, F Trust to Perez, Michael, 16 Hill Dr (600-16-1-8), (R), $385,000

• Seufert, K to Curott, Phyllis, 48 Linda Ln W (600-16-3-28), (R), $512,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Alonzo, et al by Referee to South Holding Properties, 55465 Route 25 (1000-62-1-14.1), (R), $341,360

• Czartosieski, J to Sheehan, Brian, 51925 Tucker Ln (1000-63-5-8), (R), $542,000

• Fahey, S to Romano 2015 Family Trust, Robyn, 1415 N Parish Dr (1000-71-1-14), (R), $4,200,000

• Adler, F by Admr to Michael McCarrick Real Estate, 415 Lakeside Dr (1000-90-3-13), (V), $240,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Wiederkeher, H & K to Mangiamele, Christine, 24 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.19), (R), $530,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

