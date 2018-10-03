Featured Letter: Remembering talented artist Rich Fiedler

To the editor:

I read with a great deal of sadness of the passing of Rich Fiedler (“An artist who defined Greenport,” Sept. 22). I have several of his prints in my office that capture the unique beauty and character of eastern Long Island. Each election year in October, my staff and I would walk the Village of Greenport visiting with local merchants.

One of my favorite stops along the way was the Fiedler Gallery. Walking through the village would not have been the same unless we stopped at Rich’s art gallery to view his paintings and be entertained by his stories of his family’s rich local history. He was certainly a warm and talented individual.

This year I will make the trip with a heavy heart and miss the smile of a humble lifelong Greenport institution. We thank the Lord for giving Rich the many talents that he was able to share with those of us who greatly admired his warmth and ability.

The author is a New York State Senator.

Photo caption: Greenport artist Richard Fiedler used his Main Street gallery as a venue to showcase the work of other local artists. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

