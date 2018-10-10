Fire districts to hold budget public hearings next week

Southold Town fire districts will hold public hearings Tuesday, Oct. 16, for their 2019 proposed budgets.

Fire districts are the taxed entities that fund local fire departments. They are run mostly by volunteers but receive tax money to maintain facilities, purchase equipment and pay certain employees.

Following are the budget proposals for each district, and the hearing times and locations.

East Marion

The proposed budget calls for $630,950 in spending, up 1.8 percent over 2018’s budget. Of that amount, $520,700 is estimated to be raised through taxes, a 1.8 percent increase over the current year.

A public hearing on the budget will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the East Marion fire station, 9245 Main Road.

Cutchogue

The proposed 2019 budget is $1.59 million, down .11 percent from the current budget. All but $1,000 will be raised through taxes — a .11 tax levy decrease over the current year.

A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Cutchogue firehouse, 260 New Suffolk Road.

Orient

The proposed 2019 budget calls for $731,680 in spending, up 2.1 percent from the current budget. The amount to be raised through taxes totals $659,280 — up 2 percent from 2018.

A public hearing will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Orient firehouse, 23300 Main Road.

Mattituck

The proposed budget calls for $2.05 million in spending, up 3.2 percent increase from the 2018 budget of $1.98 million. The entire budget amount will be raised through taxes.

The public hearing is at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mattituck Fire Department headquarters on Pike Street.

Southold

The proposed budget calls for $2.01 million in spending, 3.3 percent more than in 2018. All but $26,433 of that total will be raised through taxes, also a 3.3 percent increase over the current year.

The public budget hearing is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Southold fire station, 55135 Main Road.

Fishers Island

The proposed 2019 budget calls for $423,146 in spending, down .3 percent from the current year.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Fishers Island firehouse, 250 Athol-Crescent Ave.

