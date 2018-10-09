Riverhead PBA plans fundraiser for Southold teen battling cancer

The Riverhead PBA is hosting a fundraiser for the 14-year-old son of a Riverhead Police Department dispatcher who is battling cancer.

Dylan Newman, the son of Southold residents Tanya and Todd Newman, has receiving treatments for a rare bone cancer Ewing’s sarcoma since May. The Team Dylan fundraiser, planned for Friday, Oct. 19 at Duck Walk Vineyard in Southold, aims to help defray the costs associated his medical care.

A $50 ticket includes beer, wine and light fare from CJ’s American Grill. There will also be live music by Southbound, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle. The event is from 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling Charles Mauceri, 631-484-1730; Charles Cichanowicz, 631-918-2529; John Morris, 631-478-5410; or Roman Wilinski, 631-484-0161.

Photo caption: Dylan Newman (center) surrounded by friends and family who packed the Southold High School gym during the ‘Dash for Dylan’ fundraiser May 31. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

