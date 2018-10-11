Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 11, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 13-19, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• McCrea, D by Admr to McGann, James, 6 Summerfield Ln S (600-45.1-1-6), (R), $375,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Carrera, G & A to Peconic Bay Builders, 56 North Woods Rd (600-80-2-3.20), (R), $185,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Lague, R & C by Referee to Manufacturers & Traders Trst, 2169 Sound Ave (600-61-1-5.4), (R), $420,865

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Hargrave Family Trust to Cusack, Heather, 2000 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-7.4), (R), $365,000

• Russell, G to DeMartini, Ray, 800 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-3-5), (R), $600,000

• Morris, K & B to Lockwood, Anne, 435 Oak St (1000-136-1-27), (R), $465,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Abolafia, M by Admr to Orilia, Joseph, 187 Evergreen Rd (900-120-1-3), (R), $515,000

• Ditte, J to Aquino, Tony, 29 Laurel Ave (900-123-4-25.1), (V), $107,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• O’Leary, K & L to Martinez, A & Werstein, M Trst, 220 Oak St (1000-42-1-23), (R), $535,000

• JEMCAP SD II LLC to Pezzino, Peter, 75500 Route 25 (1000-48-1-7), (R), $605,000

• Walsh Jr, R & T to Barszczewski Jr, Joseph, 110 Lawrence Ln (1000-53-2-7), (V), $35,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Gandolfo, S & D to Lin, Zhao, 27 Kimmel Ln (600-90-1-34.2), (R), $532,000

• MJW Properties LLC to Piccoli, Joseph, 158 8th St (600-90-2-22), (R), $412,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Zippel, P to McPeak, James, 320 Inlet View E (1000-100-3-10.12), (R), $761,500

• Canaris, M to Biniaris, Antonios, 835 Sound Beach Dr (1000-106-1-44), (R), $977,000

• Wells Jr, J by Executor to McDaniel, Timothy, 325 Howard Ave (1000-113-11-7), (R), $415,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Callhome LLC to Filipkowski, Karol, 505 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-34), (V), $245,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Aweh, M & M to Rigas, Dimitrios, 39 Starflower Row (600-18-5-3), (R), $595,000

• NF Development LLC to Paglia, Paul, 16 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.7), (V), $137,500

• NF Development LLC to Goldberg, Harvey, 32 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.15), (R), $502,000

• F.W. Sims Inc to First Blue North LLC, 1258 Middle Rd (600-81-1-20.4), (V), $700,000

• F.W. Sims Inc to First Blue North LLC, 1258 Middle Rd (600-81-1-20.5), (V), $1,375,000

• Golden, J to Solano, Henry, 31 Fanning Blvd (600-84-4-16), (R), $299,000

• Biancone, P & E to Meservey, Michael, 300 Howell Ave (600-127-5-10.3), (R), $295,000

• MTGLQ Investors, LP to Silver III LLC, 48 3rd St (600-128-5-16), (R), $225,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Weisenfeld, J & Zelenko to Tait, Stephen, 4 Crab Creek Rd (700-21-1-67), (R), $1,725,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• FHP Enterprises Inc to Kelly, Paul, 50 Tepee Trail (1000-87-2-19), (V), $357,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Bonilla, J & Wolf, L to Ferderigos, Danny, 2070 Hyatt Rd (1000-50-3-6), (R), $650,000

• Pastrano, J & J to Decker, Benjamin, 15725 Soundview Ave (1000-50-4-7), (R), $495,000

• Carrig, M by Executor to Quigley III, Michael, 475 Richmond Rd (1000-51-6-22), (R), $525,000

• Verity, GS & W & W to Golz, Nathaniel, 305 Main Bayview Rd (1000-70-5-27), (R), $400,000

• Florida Dreams Capital to Chudzik, Roger, 625 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-25), (R), $540,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Foster, D to Giraldo, Anita, 24 Oak Ln (600-25-1-14), (R), $311,000

• Tressler, D to Blahut, Peter, 48 Greenbrier Rd (600-49-2-10), (R), $480,000

• NJ 4 Inc to Asllani, George, 11 Megans Way (600-115-1-2.11), (R), $542,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

