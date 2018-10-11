Spike in affordable housing registry applicants ahead of Vineyard View

As Vineyard View, a proposed 50-unit affordable housing development in Greenport, moves through the planning stages, the Southold Housing Advisory Commission says there has been a spike in applicants to their affordable housing registry.

“I’ve been fielding a lot of phone calls and each day quite a few forms come in on the registry,” said government liaison Denis Noncarrow at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. “It’s a very good thing. We’re seeing what’s out there with rentals skyrocketing and the availability not there.”

The commission keeps a current registry of residents who would like to be informed when affordable housing becomes available.

He said there are currently around 200 residents opted in to the registry.

The Housing Commission will assist those on the registry with entering a housing lottery once Conifer Realty, the developer for Vineyard View, is prepared to make selections, Mr. Noncarrow said.

The project, which is still moving through the town planning process, is expected to break ground in early 2019.

Councilman Jim Dinizio said he’d like to see more outreach to help locals understand the process. “I want to try and get the information out as to what will qualify them for these types of homes,” he said, such as income requirements and other qualifications.

Mr. Noncarrow pointed out that Conifer Realty recently held a lottery process for its new mixed-income Peconic Crossing apartments in downtown Riverhead.

That development drew 901 applicants for the 45 apartments located on West Main Street.

“It’s gorgeous, they really did a great job and we watched their process. The lottery was interesting and professionally done,” he said.

Councilman Bill Ruland agreed, noting that it keeps the local character in tact; something he’d like to see in Southold.

“When it’s done, it will benefit people in our town greatly, and that’s the goal,” he said. “I think when it comes to fruition a lot of people’s fears will be put aside,” he said.

Mr. Noncarrow said that public response to the project has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The biggest complaint I get by far is ‘Where’s the vineyard?,” he said with a laugh.

