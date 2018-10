Jerry Bares of Hobe Sound, Fla., formerly of Cutchogue, died Oct. 8. He was 77.

Graveside services with U.S. Navy honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Calverton National Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck at 1:15 p.m.

