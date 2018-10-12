Storm uproots tree that crashes down on Jeep in Southold

A large tree was uprooted and smashed into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee outside a Southold home when the remnants of Hurricane Michael swept across the area early Friday morning.

The front of the Jeep was elevated a few feet off the ground after the tree came crashing down on its roof. No injuries were reported. It was unclear exactly when the tree fell, but Southold Town police were alerted around 10 a.m. About 1/2 hour later, crews from the Southold Highway Department responded. PSEG-Long Island was also responding to fix the downed power lines. A transformer was lying on the street amid the dangling wires.

An outage map for PSEG showed 38 customers without power on North Parish Drive where the tree fell at 10:30 a.m. Power was expected to be fully restored by 2 p.m., according to PSEG.

Photo caption: The Jeep was elevated off the ground Friday morning. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

