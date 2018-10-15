Southold resident Kathleen LaGrego passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 12, 2018. She was 85.

Kathleen was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Brooklyn to Philip and Mae Mastrogiovanni and married John LaGrego June 19, 1955.

Kathleen worked as a medical assistant and office manager for Dr. Herbert Arm for many years. She was known by her family and friends as a loving, caring person who had a quick wit and a heart of gold.

A loving wife, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother, Kathleen is survived by her children, Patricia DiGregorio (Tom Troy) of Southold and Chris (Wendy), of East Northport; and three grandchildren, Ryan DiGregorio and Sam and Ben LaGrego.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice or the L.I. Alzheimer’s Association.

This is a paid notice.

