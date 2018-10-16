Georgine M. Zaneski of Peconic died Oct. 11 at Stony Brook Hospital. She was 67.

She was born in Greenport, N.Y., July 21, 1951, to Margaret F. (Wokosky) and George Krukowski and later attended Maria College in Albany. On Aug. 19, 1972, she married Michael A. Zaneski at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

Georgine had been a registered nurse at Eastern Long Island Hospital and a communicant of St. Patrick R.C. Church.

Predeceased by her husband on Sept. 18, 2003, she is survived by her sons, Michael, of Carmel, N.Y., and Andrew, of Pembroke, Mass.; a brother, George Krukowski Jr.; and three grandchildren, Alexander, William and Lauren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick R.C. Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

