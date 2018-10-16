Suzanne M. Egan of Orient died at her home Oct. 12. She was 72.

She was born July 15, 1946, in Newton, Mass., to Frances (Gotshall) and Zenas Egan.

Ms. Egan worked for 40 years as an executive producer of corporate events for Jack Morton Worldwide in New York City.

She is survived by her partner, Cheryl Tortoriello.

A memorial celebration will be announced for a later date. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Suffolk Times.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

