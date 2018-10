Amelia S. Zippel of Mattituck, formerly of Wading River, died Oct. 14 at San Simeon by the Sound nursing home in Greenport. She was 89 years old.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt will officiate.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Comments

comments