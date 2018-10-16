Gregory V. Case, a longtime North Fork resident, died Oct. 12 at Southampton Hospital. He was 71 years old.Born March 15, 1947, to Madeleine (MacNish) and Norman B. Case, he was raised in Syosset and spent his summers on the Case family property in Cutchogue.

Educated in culinary arts, he worked for many years as a cook at Syosset Hospital.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and music.

Predeceased by his parents and a brother, Frank Case, he is survived by the Bryant, MacNish and Case/Birmingham families and many cousins and their families.

The family received friends Oct. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment took place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamptons Care Center, 64 County Road 39, Southampton, NY 11968 would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

