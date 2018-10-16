Barbara Ann Dickerson, lifelong resident of the North Fork, died at her home in Laurel Oct. 11, 2018. She was 80 years old.Born Feb. 19, 1938, in Greenport to Alice (Sepenoski) and John Kruszeski, Barbara graduated from Riverhead High School with the Class of 1955.

Barbara worked as treasurer for the Mattituck Fire District for 25 years, from 1991 to 2016, and was also an accounting manager for Roy Reeve Insurance Company for 25 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish.

Predeceased by her husband, Philemon T. Dickerson, and siblings Helen Rosko, Alice Krupski and John Kruszeski, she is survived by her children, Kevin Dickerson (Nancy) of Calverton, Deborah Rohla (Jay) of Lisle, Ill., Diane Kokes (Brian) of Redondo Beach, Calif., and David Dickerson (Karen) of Southold; grandchildren, Amanda, Olivia, Melanie, Nicholas, Rebecca, William, Natalie and Charles; and sister, Jeanette Swotkewicz of Aquebogue.

The family received friends Oct. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 16 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Barbara’s name may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

This is a paid notice.

