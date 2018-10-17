Planning Board closes hearing on proposed Southold agricultural building

One resident who spoke at a public hearing Monday night questioned the size of the proposed Jakubiuk Farm & Nursery agricultural building in Southold.

The one-story, 12,000-square-foot building for agricultural storage on Youngs Avenue is proposed on 22 1/2 acres of farmland with development rights held by Southold Town. The proposal was the subject of a public hearing before the Southold Planning Board.



Alison Latham said she believed a building of that size would “drastically” alter the neighborhood’s character.

“I understand that agriculture is agriculture and you need space to store some equipment, but I want to make sure that it’s not landscaping business equipment and that it’s used properly and it keeps with the neighborhood.”

The applicant also proposed a 320-foot gravel driveway for access from Youngs Avenue. No parking stalls or a basement have been proposed. The plan is classified as a Type II action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act and requires no further review.

Ms. Latham was concerned that the applicant also owns a landscaping business, and that they could potentially use this property as storage for landscaping trucks and trailers.

Representative Vic Prusinowski said that the land is not permitted to operate as a retail space, only to grow products for his business.

In regards to the size of the building, Mr. Prusinowski said that the building was approved by the town’s agriculture committee and that the size is not germane to this public hearing.

The public hearing was closed Monday night.

Photo caption: Alison Latham spoke during the public hearing. (Rachel Siford photo)

