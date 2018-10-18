Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 18, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 20-26, 2018.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Grothmann, G to Lopez Flores & Perez, Manuel & Gerber, 33 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.23), (R), $461,600
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Fata, V to Thornton, James, 208 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-26), (R), $379,500
CALVERTON (11933)
• Governali, M to Geraci, Christopher & Joseph, 46 Sunny Line Dr (600-97-1-58), (R), $320,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Nanninga, C to Colgan, Deborah, 430 Skunk Ln (1000-97-3-8), (R), $690,000
• Jacobs, A to 550 Depot Road NY LLC, 550 Depot Ln (1000-102-2-8), (R), $375,000
• Harris, B & D to NFVS Holdings LLC, 854 Bridle Ln (1000-102-4-5.5), (R), $1,475,000
• DePetris, A by Executor to Travers, Thomas, 100 Old Pasture Rd (1000-103-11-18), (R), $470,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Chinnici, M to Corritore, Christa, 1175 Sandy Beach Rd (1000-43-4-39), (R), $315,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Van Allen, R to Zouroudis, Michael, 37 Fox Ln (600-68-2-23.4), (R), $449,000
• Montefusco Trust to Seelig, William, 9 White Birch Ct (600-68-4-55.5), (R), $545,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Tristate Capital Hldgs to County of Suffolk, 2550 N Oakwood Dr (1000-127-3-8), (V), $175,000
• Hallock, J to County of Suffolk, 430 Diachun Rd (1000-127-3-10.2), (V), $375,000
• Hallock Holding Corp to County of Suffolk, Diachun Rd (1000-127-3-10.3), (V), $340,000
• Capital Asset Retir Fnd to County of Suffolk, 560 & 2295 Great Peconic Bay (1000-127-8-17.2), (V), $343,578
• Capital Asset Retir Fnd to County of Suffolk, 2445 Great Peconic Bay Bl (1000-127-8-17.3), (V), $900,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Gemes, V to Rauseo, Panayioti, 565 Dogwood Ln (1000-106-8-21), (R), $350,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Baney, D to Donnelly, Christopher, 668 Sound Shore Rd (600-7-3-3), (R), $625,000
• Coniglio, J to DiBenedetto, Joseph, 106 Louise Ct (600-17-1-8.6), (V), $249,000
• Dugan, C to Variello, Denise, 3401 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-213), (R), $399,000
• Zheng, T & Guo, Y to Xue, Mei, 25 Peacock Path (600-46-3-16), (R), $420,000
• Wiegand, E by Executor to Blessinger, Maryann, 5 Kennsington Ct, #2502 (600-82.5-2-2), (R), $460,000
• Minsky, J & A to Radenberg, Eugeme, 74 Fox Chaser Pl (600-86-2-7.7), (R), $442,000
• Barget, R & M to MacArthur, Gina, 142 Merritts Pond Rd (600-107-1-6), (R), $305,000
• Rudzinska, J to Garcia Garcia, Mario, 919 Roanoke Ave (600-107-2-20), (R), $350,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Plastaras, L Trust to O’Reilly, Matthew, 44 Country Club Dr (700-1-2-24), (R), $850,000
• Three Gazon LLC to King, Rachel, 3 Gazon Rd & lot 028.003 (700-18-2-31), (R), $1,050,000
• Hunt, N & F to Whiskey Tango Shelter Island, 6 Lord’s Ln (700-18-2-80.2), (V), $1,100,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Hughes, P to Asip, Alice, 1290 W Hill Rd (1000-63-7-17.3), (R), $749,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Gendot Homes Inc to Trent, Martin, 56 High Hill Rd (600-50-3-9.1), (R), $569,268
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)