John Michael Rooney of Southold died at home Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. He was 69.

The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Southold Historical Society.

