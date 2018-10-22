Zeldin campaign mailers gave wrong deadline for absentee ballots

A new campaign mailer from Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) sent voters incorrect information about deadlines for absentee ballots, his campaign communications director acknowledged Monday.

The postcard quotes Mr. Zeldin saying, “The right to vote is one of the most fundamental rights guaranteed to us. It protects our democracy by making officials accountable to the people. I urge you to exercise that right, by completing your requested absentee ballot and postmarking it by November 6th.”

According to the New York State Board of Elections, the actual postmark deadline for absentee ballots is Nov. 5.

Chris Boyle, communications director for Zeldin for Congress, blamed the mistake on a printing error. “Our campaign caught that error before going to print and updated the proof, but the printer unfortunately ended up using the wrong version by accident,” he said by email Monday.

Mr. Boyle declined to comment on how many incorrect mailers were sent out, but pointed out that online materials — emails, Facebook advertisements and their websites — all reference the correct Nov. 5 deadline.

The postcards were printed at PDQ Print and Mail in Bohemia. “Unfortunately in a printing error, the absentee ballot mail piece sent out for Lee Zeldin earlier this week had a mistake in the date absentee ballots need to be postmarked by,” owner Scott Nordin said in a statement. “The Zeldin campaign had sent and approved the piece with November 5th (the correct date) but in a printing error, the wrong file was printed.”

Mr. Boyle said the mistake was “immediately” corrected. Mr. Nordin confirmed that a new run of the mailer with the correct date has been sent out.

Noah Plofker of Brookhaven, 20, received the mailer last week on campus at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. He noticed the error immediately.

“I was already well aware of the date I need to send it in by because I’m a pretty politically active person,” he said Monday. “But I don’t think the average college student would realize it was the wrong date.”

Kaitlyn Hart, a student at SUNY/Binghamton, received the mailer despite being registered to vote in NY-02. She pointed out that the date was printed incorrectly on the outside of the mailer, but had the correct date of Nov. 5 inside. “People should be able to rely on their elected officials to tell them the truth, especially against elections,” she said.

This is the second election in which Mr. Zeldin’s campaign has made the mistake.

In 2016, Newsday reported that a campaign mailer gave voters the wrong deadline to postmark absentee ballots by. A campaign spokesperson at the time said the campaign mailer was a mistake.

Mr. Zeldin is facing Democrat Perry Gershon in the midterm election. In a statement, Mr. Gershon said the mistake was intentional and “irresponsible.”

“The fact that this has happened two elections in a row is not a coincidence. Lee Zeldin knows he has to resort to suppression tactics to try and stop his opponents’ momentum,” Mr. Gershon said in a statement. “Voters are smarter than that.”

The New York State Board of Elections has set the following deadlines for absentee voting:

Tuesday, Oct. 30, is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. Monday, Nov. 5, is the last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot or postmark a completed ballot. Tuesday, Nov. 6, is the last day to deliver ballots in-person to the local Board of Elections.

