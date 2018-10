Anthony M. Zori of Southold died at home Oct. 17. He was 95.

The family received visitors Oct. 21 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 22 at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

