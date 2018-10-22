Edward Bernard Kirby Jr. passed away July 18, 2018, at the age of 80 at his home in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Kirby was born in Queens April 1, 1938, to Mary Tomarazzo and Edward B. Kirby Sr. At the age of 18, Mr. Kirby joined the army and, while stationed in Texas, married and had three children.

Mr. Kirby owned Oasis Pools in Round Rock, Texas, for 30 years. He was an avid collector of antique hot rod cars and loved to display them.

He is survived by his wife of three years, Debbie; a son, Christopher; two daughters, Cindy Richard and Kandy Kamper; a sister, Judy DeLuca of Cutchogue; a brother, Donald Kirby of Mattituck; cousins, nieces and nephews; and four stepchildren.

A Christian Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

