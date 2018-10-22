Joseph Munafo, longtime resident of Peconic, recently retired to Virginia, passed away Oct. 1 at his home in Wake, Va. He was 66.

Joe was born to Charles and Dorothy Munafo in Woodhaven, N.Y. He was raised in Commack and relocated to the North Fork when his dad opened the barbershop on Love Lane, Mattituck.

He was a successful farrier and avid fisherman and enjoyed building houses. He defied cancer for 12 years and had a passion for living each day with a mission. He lived an accomplished life, never letting cancer limit his dreams.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi; brother, Richard Munafo; nieces Nicole, Jillian and Natalie; and nephew, Dean Munafo.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments